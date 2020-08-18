Altus Creates Virtual Learning Programs to Assist Customer Support

Virtual learning and demonstrations have never been more important. As businesses adapt to the new norm of remote or distanced working, the implementation of virtual training programs are essential to increase capability and knowledge within the electronics’ sector.

To keep customers up to date on the latest technology and provide support, Altus Group, a leading distributor of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has designed a series of informative digital learning resources.

Altus has stepped up its virtual offerings and now has a full virtual demonstration of all the equipment housed in the head office demo facility. This is achieved through a GUI interface and machine and hardware views with a sophisticated multi-camera set up. Complimenting this is a newly created program of video tutorials covering training and product introductions to support sales and make choosing the correct equipment as easy as possible.

Joe Booth, Director – Business Development and Marketing explains: “We already had very broad range of remote learning capabilities in place, however we wanted to make it even more comprehensive in wake of the Coronavirus.

“We can now offer training courses and product onboarding which is completed online by our engineers or direct from our suppliers. There is also offsite programming support, for example all Koh Young 3D AOI/SPI systems are calibrated meaning that we can provide offsite programming which can be completed anywhere in the world and sent back to a machine. There is also remote data consultation for KSMART software modules, so customers can understand Koh Young’s equipment offering fully without the need to leave their facility.

“We use a shared VPN network or communicate through live audio and video to demonstrate and train customers in our suppliers’ products. This has worked extremely well so far and as enabled customers to understand the equipment from their facility, or even from their own home.”

To find out about more Altus’ virtual learning programs contact Altus at sales@altusgroup.co.uk or visit www.altusgroup.co.uk