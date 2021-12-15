Altus celebrate show success in Europe

Altus recently attended Productronica in Germany and The National Manufacturing and Supply Chain Exhibition in Ireland to introduce several new additions and support their suppliers.

Productronica brought together the electronics community and allowed the team at Altus to assist their principals and reconnect with the industry.

Joe Booth, Altus’ chief executive officer said: “It has been a difficult 18 months for the electronics industry but we are starting to see a phase of growth which is very reassuring for us all. Productronica was the perfect environment to reconnect with our suppliers and support each other.

“The show gave us the opportunity to understand the latest technologies from our pre-eminent suppliers who were exhibiting including Koh Young and Cencorp Automation, as well as our newest portfolio additions, Asscon Vapor Phase Technology and Heller Industries. It was great to be a part of one of the leading trade fairs for electronics development and production.”

The second show of the month was The National Manufacturing and Supply Chain Exhibition. With a long-term strategy for growth, Altus is focusing its efforts on the Irish territory by increasing its presence in the area and investing in new staff to support the region. As the first show in Ireland for some time, it was a good kick start to Altus’ ambition to increase its customer base and leverage the portfolio of capital equipment at a local level.

“It was great to meet many new and potential clients in Ireland,” said Joe. “The region has always been very kind to us with business and Covid has made us realise that we had to step up our local presence in the region to make the most of our terrific existing partners and maximise the new business opportunities. The exhibition was a great springboard to achieve this.”

Altus will continue to exhibit their latest capital equipment in 2022. The next planned exhibition will be the Southern Manufacturing and Electronics Exhibition from 8-10 February 2022. Visit Altus Group on stand H120 and speak to the knowledgeable team about the latest machine advancements.

