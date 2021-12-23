Altus adds Koh Young’s new Neptune C+ DPI solution

For improved circuit reliability conformal coatings play an extremely important role. They help to protect electronics from moisture, debris, corrosion and add mechanical stability to reduce failures within harsh environments. It is therefore important that they are applied correctly. An important step in the process is accurate inspection but this can often prove difficult due to the transparent nature of the coatings. Koh Young has found a solution to the problem with the introduction of Neptune C+, which it describes as the industry’s first true 3D in-line Dispense Process Inspection (DPI) solution. The new system is now available from Altus Group, a distributor of capital equipment, who are already seeing great interest in the technology.

“Koh Young’s Neptune C+ is a real game changer when it comes to conformal coating inspection,” said Anthony Oh, Altus applications manager.

“As the industry’s first true 3D optical measurement solution for transparent material inspection it solves a long-standing industry challenge. Unlike traditional laser-confocal and electron microscopes that can only measure three-dimensional shapes, Neptune C+ delivers non-destructive 3D inspection to precisely measure wet/dry fluids. Importantly it also has the capability to quickly measure material thickness which 2D inspection simply can’t do.

“Not only does it offer true 3D profiling and superior performance, but it has high throughput and simple intuitive programming to ensure production speed is not affected.

“Since its launch in November we have received unprecedented enquiries from electronics manufacturers who can instantly see the benefits in Neptune C+ and how it will improve inspection processes. We expect this to continue to be a popular option in 2022!”

Neptune C+ uses Koh Young’s advanced L.I.F.T. technology (Laser Interferometry for Fluid Tomography). Based on low-coherence interferometry, LIFT employs Near-Infrared Light (NIR) to capture images through multiple layers of a fluidic structure regardless of transparency.

With its integrated flipper, intuitive programming, and machine learning algorithms, it allows manufacturers to explore the depths of its process using 2D, 3D, and cross-section views to accurately identify defects at full production speed.

With advanced algorithms to teach inspection parameters, Neptune accurately measures materials for coverage, thickness, and consistency using a user-defined threshold setting. It also inspects bubbles, cracks, and other defects.

Neptune C+ also measures underfill, epoxy, bonding, and more to deliver an accurate measurement of transparent, translucent, and pigmented materials. The system is currently suited for acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, water-based, UV-cure, and hybrid coatings.

