Allegro offers back-biased GMR transmission speed & direction sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, has announced the release of the ATS19580, the industry’s first fully-integrated, back-biased giant magneto-resistive (GMR) transmission speed and direction sensor.

Achieving the highest level of in-system performance for this application, the ATS19580 reduces system size, complexity and cost – resulting in improved fuel economy.

Combining GMR technology with Allegro’s leading transmission algorithms and packaging, the ATS19580 offers the highest performance transmission sensor to date, including:

The widest dynamic range of operating air gap (50% larger)

Industry-leading vibration immunity

EMC protection

Robust to common-mode stray fields

“By monolithically integrating our proprietary GMR technology with leading digital processing we’ve set a new standard for transmission speed sensing, achieving the highest level of in-system performance ever,” explains Peter Wells, Business Unit Director for speed sensors at Allegro. “The ATS19580’s ability to reach formerly unachievable airgaps with the best vibration performance on the market simplifies the customers Speed Sensor integration and allows them to design safe, fuel efficient systems.”

Helping to meet today’s fuel efficiency standards

As the automotive industry continues to push for more efficient fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions reductions, Allegro is leading the way in offering innovative and energy efficient solutions like the ATS19580.

The device’s GMR technology improves performance and extends air gap capability over existing Hall solutions, which allows for more installation flexibility. Key in the automotive industry, this flexibility reduces system size, which in turn, reduces costs for automakers and improves fuel economy.

Fully-integrated solution for performance and ease of use

Monolithic integration not only allows for the highest levels of in-system performance – like vibration immunity, dynamic air gap capability, and accurate direction detection – it also allows for ease of design-in with IC, magnet, and protection components in a single, overmolded package. Allegro’s advanced digital algorithms in the ATS19580 also allow for flexible design-in and system compensation.

This back-biased IC is provided in a 3-pin SIP package (suffix SN) that is lead (Pb) free, with tin leadframe plating.

The ATS19580 complements Allegro’s recently released ATS19420 and ATS19520 fully-integrated, Hall-effect transmission speed sensors, as well as Allegro’s family of front-biased Hall-effect and GMR products for magnetic target sensing. These ICs, combined with the soon-to-be released ATS19480, a GMR transmission speed only sensor, provides customers the broadest portfolio of transmission speed sensors available on the market. All of these devices are built upon Allegro’s 20 years of application-specific experience and technological advancement – and in direct response to the needs of today’s automotive manufacturers.

For datasheets and more details on Allegro’s innovative transmission speed sensor family, including the ATS19580, please visit allegromicro.com/transmission-sensor-ics. Contact your local sales office for more information and to request samples.