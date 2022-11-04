Allegro MicroSystems to showcase latest advancements at electronica 2022

Allegro MicroSystems, a provider of sensing and power semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, will be attending electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany, from 15 November to 18 November. The company will showcase their market leading technologies for ADAS, Industry 4.0, and Clean Energy.

“electronica is the leading international industry fair and conference for electronics. We are thrilled to return in person in to connect with our customers and partners,” said Max Glover, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales. “We will showcase how our expanding portfolio of sensing and power solutions can contribute to a safer, sustainable, and more autonomous future.”

Booth visitors will get the chance to talk with Allegro’s technical and sales team on a variety of their technological advancements, including the company’s newly announced Isolated Gate Drivers featuring Power-Thru technology. These gate drive solutions offer features that make it possible for designers to take advantage of the full efficiency benefits that WBG switches provide.

Additionally, Allegro will demonstrate the benefits that their coreless and 1MHz Current Sensors, Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) Technology, and 3DMAG position sensors offer to customers through exciting demonstrations on the show floor.

You can visit Allegro in Hall C2, Booth 102, to learn more.

