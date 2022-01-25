Allegro announces “industry’s smallest” sine/cosine 3D position sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in sensing and power solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, has launched its new A33230 sine/cosine 3D Hall-effect position sensor IC. The A33230 is claimed to be the smallest sine/cosine 3D sensor currently available in the market, and offers system designers a cost-effective solution for automotive and industrial applications with a quick time to market.

The A33230 contains two discrete analogue signal paths for impressive high-speed performance, and the tiny SOT23-W package size makes it ideal for situations where PCB space is at a premium. The IC can also be used as an angle sensor, provided the system includes an electronic control unit (ECU) capable of performing CORDIC calculations on the two outputs.

The A33230 incorporates vertical and planar Hall-effect elements with sensing axes that are orthogonal to one another, providing 90° of phase separation, which is inherently independent of magnet pole spacing and air gap. It comes pre-programmed to measure angle in any plane (XY, XZ, or YZ) while providing independent sine and cosine outputs.

“With the ability to sense fields in X, Y and Z planes, Hall-effect sine/cosine sensors are reliable, proven options for many applications,” said Scott Milne, business unit director for position and angle sensors at Allegro. “The introduction of the A33230 gives Allegro customers access to an expanded selection of position and angle sensors for automotive and industrial applications such as factory robotics, windshield wipers, in-cabin motors and more. It’s a cost-effective solution with a small footprint that makes it ideal for legacy applications where a designer needs to minimize PCB size, or is looking for an opportunity to reduce BOM cost.”

The A33230 is available in a 5-pin SOT23-W package (suffix LH). The package is RoHS compliant and lead (Pb) free with a 100 per cent matt-tin leadframe plating. For datasheets and more information on Allegro’s comprehensive magnetic position sensor family, including the A33230, please visit the Allegro website.