AL-Elektronik Distribution relies on platform of FBDi Association

Distributors who despair of REACh and RoHS, SCIP, ECO design, waste and PoP or 8D reports are in good hands at the FBDi association.

In addition to statistics, this platform offers members a qualified contact point for industry topics, quality management or tricky environmental questions and more.

Especially now, when COVID-19 makes daily business more complex, good advice is often needed. This was also crucial for AL-Elektronik Distribution GmbH, as the complexity of the overall topics increased, which had to be addressed in addition to the actual day-to-day business. Membership in the FBDi association is expected to bring great benefits in dealing with topics such as the environment and quality management, especially in their fast and correct implementation in day-to-day business, as Marc Both, Director Inside Sales, emphasises: “Today it is no longer just the case that the big dominate the small, but the fast dominate the slow. Since successful and sustainable supplier and customer relationships are always at the forefront for our company, we want to get even closer to the issues through our membership.”

Since the company was founded by Wilfried Both in 1999, AL-Elektronik has established itself as a solid pillar within the distribution scene. Drivers were, in addition to the many years of activity in the industry and collected expertise, the desire to implement their own ideas. Today, the owner-managed AL-Elektronik is one of the leading German ISO-certified distributors with more than 91,000 articles from well-known manufacturers in its portfolio. Semiconductors (e.g. rectifier, Zener, Schottky, TVS diodes, thyristors, optocouplers or LEDs), passive components (e.g. capacitors, resistors, inductors) and electromechanics (e.g. switches, connectors, fans, relays) can be found on 3,400m2 of warehouse space. Products from the Circuit Protection area (such as fuses, PTCs or varistors) as well as sensors, cables and soldering accessories complete the range.

In addition to the head office in Braunschweig, there are field offices in Hamburg, Hessen, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to quickly meet regional demand.

Customer service is the top priority in all activities – this includes automated order processing and guaranteed same-day delivery for orders placed by 5 p.m., as well as individual solutions for product labels and logistics applications, and on-site technical support from field application engineers who take on design-in tasks, especially in the industrial sector. AL-Elektronik also pays great attention to after-sales, as an important contribution to lasting customer relationships. “For example, initial orders with new customers do not end with the delivery of this order, but then the actual sales work begins in terms of building a long-term business relationship. Nowadays, punctual delivery is no longer enough. Support with regard to QM issues and logistics optimisation, for example, is much more present today and has become much more important and valued. We have recognised this and focused on it accordingly for our sales staff.”