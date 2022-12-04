Against EMC interference in 1- and 3-phase applications: Rutronik offers THT toroidal common mode chokes from knitter-inductive

Toroidal common mode chokes in THT from knitter-inductive complement the existing product portfolio to meet the requirements of the e-mobility market, among others. The main area of application is the suppression of EMC disturbances in 1- and 3-phase applications at nominal voltages of 230 V and 400 VAC. Because these interferences can occur in different frequency ranges, knitter-inductive offers individualized solutions in addition to the standard versions. Exact selection is crucial for the reliable performance of the components. For further information, availability and ordering options, please contact the experts at Rutronik.

Customization begins with the appropriate selection of the required core material:

  • Manganese-zinc is suitable for low frequency applications,
  • Nickel-zinc is recommended for higher frequencies,
  • A nano-crystalline core can cover both ranges.

The latter is also convincing due to its significantly smaller size with the same current rating and its compatibility of very high ambient temperatures.

For realizing even more customization, toroidal common-mode chokes allow horizontal as well as vertical mounting plate attachment of the core. Higher dielectric strength is achieved by adding a separator. Another plus is the possible choice of the PCB layout according to customer requirements.

For further information, availability and ordering options, please contact the experts at Rutronik. You will also find products from knitter-switch on our e-commerce platform www.rutronik24.com.

 

 

