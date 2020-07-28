Aerco and Leviton Announce Distribution Agreement

UK Distributor Aerco to distribute Leviton’s High Performance cables for extreme environments and mission-critical applications

Aerco, the distributor and stockist of electrical and electronic components servicing manufacturing markets, has announced a distribution agreement with Leviton’s High Performance cabling division, which manufactures cables for extreme deployments, hazardous conditions, and demanding applications. Leviton formerly Brand-Rex still utilises the Brand-Rex name for its high performance cabling solutions manufactured in the UK.

Marc Pawson, High Performance Sales Manager, Leviton said: “Aerco is recognised in the industry for its excellence in customer service and technical support, backed by a long history of successfully supplying electrical components to the UK market. In setting up this new partnership, we have been impressed with the positive attitude, professional approach, and market knowledge of the entire Aerco team. Aerco will soon become an important part of our distribution channel, increasing awareness of Leviton, and creating new applications for our products.”

Comments Aerco’s Managing Director, Rob Laughton: “Leviton’s Brand-Rex brand name is synonymous with high performance and dependability with a 120-year heritage. Their products are suited to the Energy, Mass Transit, Defence, Marine, and Aerospace markets that we serve, and we look forward to developing the business between us.”

For more information on Aerco products please visit: www.aerco.co.uk

About Aerco

Aerco is a stockist and distributor of electrical components, supplying manufacturers and service companies within the aerospace, defence, medical, industrial, rail and transportation markets throughout the world. Aerco maintains franchised partnerships with world-class manufacturers positioning the company as a trusted and valued partner for Supplier Reduction Programmes. Aerco’s Design Support service enables customers to benefit from the company’s extensive product knowledge, minimising product selection effort required by design engineers.

The company’s product range includes: Backshells, Cable, Wire and Accessories, Circuit Breakers, Coaxial Products, Connectors, Crystals & Oscillators, Data Acquisition, Fans, Fuses, Joysticks, Optoelectronics & Indicators, PCB Accessories, Relays & Bases, RFI/EMI, Semiconductors, Sensors, Solenoids, Switches and Terminals. The company also offers a specialist in-house connector and cable assembly service.