Aerco and Dinkle Announce Distribution Agreement

UK Distributor Aerco to distribute Dinkle PCB Terminal Blocks For Industrial and Connectivity Applications

Taiwan-based Dinkle International Inc and Aerco, the distributor and stockist of electrical and electronic components servicing UK manufacturing markets, have announced a UK distribution agreement covering Dinkle’s PCB Terminal Blocks.

Sam Lei, Regional Sales Manager, Dinkle International said: “Aerco is recognised in the industry for its excellence in customer service and technical support, backed by a long history of successfully supplying electrical components to the UK market. In setting up this new partnership, we have been impressed with the positive attitude, professional approach and market knowledge of the entire Aerco team. It is clear that Aerco will soon become a key customer and an important part our European distribution family, increasing awareness of Dinkle and growing business into new market sectors.”

Comments Aerco’s General Manager Harry Laughton: “Dinkle enables us to offer an increased range of components to our customers, who will benefit from Aerco’s local support and stock holding. We are delighted we are now able to offer our customers availability on all Dinkle PCB Terminal Block product ranges. Dinkle is one of the global major terminal block manufacturers and Aerco has many years of trading history with Dinkle throughout which they have proved to be both reliable and responsive.”

For more information on Aerco products please visit: www.aerco.co.uk