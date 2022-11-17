AEC-Q100 qualified for AOI: RPY-1.5Q LED driver from RECOM at Rutronik

RECOM introduces the RPY-1.5Q, a highly efficient, cost-effective LED driver. The optionally available “wettable flanks” for automated optical inspection meet AEC-Q100 qualification requirements. Despite its compact design (3 x 5 x 1.6 mm), the product enables precise, programmable constant current of up to 1.5 A. The RPY-1.5Q is particularly suitable for automotive applications, as a precision current source in test and measurement equipment, or for general visible or IR lighting in buildings. But it also excels in drone and robotics applications. The RPY-1.5Q LED driver and other products from RECOM are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The module has an enable input and a fault output. When using low constant currents, the RPY-1.5Q allows analog dimming from 0 to 100 % or PWM. Likewise, a variety of protections are integrated, such as against over temperature, undervoltage at the input, overcurrent, and short circuits at the output.

It operates over an input range of 4 to 36 VDC and a nominal supply voltage of 5, 12, or 24 V. The series is available in a thermally optimized QFN package with an integrated shielded inductor. The RPY-1.5Q can be used at a junction temperature of -40 °C to +125 °C without further ado.

For more information about the RPY-1.5Q LED driver from RECOM and a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com