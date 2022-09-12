Advantech’s UNO series edge gateways qualified for AWS IoT Greengrass

Advantech, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its UNO series of IoT edge gateways have qualified for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Greengrass, an IoT open source edge runtime and cloud service that facilitates the development, deployment, and management of device software. This means that Advantech’s UNO series gateways (UNO-137, UNO-148, UNO-2271G V2, UNO-2372G, UNO-410, and UNO-430) are compatible with most mainstream cloud services and pre-built software components, providing ideal platforms for cost-efficient local software development.

Extend Cloud Intelligence to the Edge for IT and OT Convergence

Integrated with AWS IoT Greengrass, the UNO series IoT edge gateways seamlessly extend AWS functionality and cloud intelligence to the edge. For example, with AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS Lambda functions and prebuilt software modules can be used to build edge applications for stream analytics, machine learning, image recognition, and other high-value AI applications that are deployed from the cloud to the edge for local execution. Similarly, Amazon SageMaker Neo DLR and TensorFlow Lite frameworks allow machine learning inference to be conducted at the edge on using cloud-trained models. This enables local devices to act on locally generated data, while storing, analysing, visualizing, and decision-making tasks are conducted through the cloud, streamlining data processing operations and facilitating the convergence of OT and IT.

Application-Oriented Solutions that Accelerate IoT Development

To support a wide range of IoT and automation applications, UNO edge gateways are equipped with multiple I/O for integrating secondary expansion stacks and Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G connectivity modules that extend the system functions. UNO gateways also feature edge container technology that supports third-party container-native applications and allows cloud services to be deployed as decentralized computing resources. By leveraging AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of partners that utilize programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings, UNO gateways with AWS IoT Greengrass help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their customers simplify, accelerate and optimize the IoT device development journey.

Rugged Design Supports Industrial Usage in Diverse Environments

The UNO series of IoT edge gateways are rugged, fanless systems designed for easy deployment and maintenance in industrial, outdoor/roadside, in-cabinet, and hazardous/flammable installation environments. These gateways are also installed with Advantech’s WISE-DeviceOn IoT management software, which supports data collection and visualization, failure prediction/prevention, logic control, and remote management tasks. Accordingly, with AWS IoT Greengrass compatibility, UNO gateways provide highly applicable edge platforms that facilitate cost-effective local development of edge-to-cloud IoT solutions.

Advantech's UNO-137, UNO-148, UNO-2271G V2, UNO-2372G, UNO-410, and UNO-430 IoT edge gateways with AWS IoT Greengrass are available now.