Advantech’s Edge AI solutions with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano to empower robotics and video analytics

Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT, has announced the upcoming launch of its AIR-030 series, an edge AI system powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and the EPC-R73 00 series for industrial barebone PCs powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module offers up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance over the prior generation, enabling the AIR-030 and EPC-R7300 series to provide AI developers with ready-to-deploy and easy-to-configure solutions to accelerate AI robotics and vision applications. These edge AI solutions come with DeviceOn for Edge AI software, which facilitates AI development lifecycle management from AI container deployment and AI model over-the-air updates to retraining and performance optimization. DeviceOn for Edge AI also provides real-time monitoring and management from edge AI devices to cloud-based AI. Combined with server-class AI performance, an industrial-grade design, and edge management, the AIR-030 and EPC-R7300 series are suitable solutions for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), robotics, and vision AI applications.

AIR-030 High-Performance Edge AI Systems with Jetson AGX Orin

Featuring a rugged design with dimensions of 200 x 220 x 74 mm (7.87” x 8.66” x 2.91”), the AIR-030 series delivers powerful AI inferencing capabilities by utilizing NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin for energy-efficient autonomous machines. This edge AI system is equipped with comprehensive I/O options, including CANBus for motion and direction control, LAN and optional PoE for camera input, and DI/O for sensor control. It also provides complete worldwide safety and EMC certifications, including CE/FCC, CB, UL, BSMI, CCC, IEC 61000-6-2 and IEC 61000-6-4, making it ideal for real-time video analytics and AI robotics applications in heavy industries.

The AIR-030 series supports multiple expansions to better accommodate wireless module and advanced edge AI applications, with 1 x M.2 B key 2280/3052 for NVME storage and 5G connectivity, 1 x M.2 2230 E key for Wi-Fi connectivity, and 1 x PCIe x16 slot for additional function cards support. AI developers can also scale the AIR-030’s performance by adding a 10GbE card for high-speed data transmission or a GPU for high-performance graphics computing. The AIR-030 series bundles with the Linux Ubuntu 20.04 OS environment and supports the NVIDIA JetPack 5.0 software development kit and above, as well as the Isaac platform, thus reducing the time and cost of production AI and robotics development.

EPC-R7300 Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano-Compatible Industrial Barebone PCs

Advantech’s EPC-R7300 series industrial-grade barebone PC is equipped with a production carrier board with a fully compatible form factor and pin configuration for Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Designed to serve as a complete industrial-grade system, the EPC-R7300’s high-quality aluminum housing provides improved heat dissipation and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection for optimal protection. Moreover, its thermal design accommodates modular and module-specific heat spreaders, enabling developers to adopt thermal solutions based on their choice of Jetson module. Regarding its I/O configuration, the EPC-R7300 series leverages a UIO40-Express mechanical design, and its carrier board uses application-oriented I/O expansion boards to increase capacity, giving developers flexibility in selecting I/O extension boards such as serial port (RS-232, RS-485), CANBus, isolated DI/DO, USB 2.0/3.0, and 4-port GbE boards for machine vision camera input, motion control and sensing. In addition, Advantech’s AIM-Linux software service provides UIO40-Express peripheral drivers for NVIDIA JetPack. This enables UIO40-Express functionality without additional integration effort. These features make the EPC-R7300 series an excellent choice for the prototyping and mass deployment of AGV, AMR, and robotics in healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and logistics.

The AIR-030’s early samples will be ready in November, while the EPC-R7300 series will be available for order in December, 2022 (Orin NX) and in January, 2023 (Orin Nano).