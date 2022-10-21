Advantech to showcase latest medical computer solutions at Medica 2022

Advantech, a medical computing platform service and solution provider, will showcase its latest medical computer solutions for hospitals and the medical OEM industry at the Medica 2022 trade show (Hall 9/Booth A74). This year’s edition of Medica, the world’s leading event for the medical sector, will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 14-17.

Visitors to the Advantech booth can expect live demonstrations within the specific applications inside hospitals and clinics. These will involve solutions for the digital operating room, patient rooms, nurse wards, critical care and mobile care systems, amongst other medical environments.

Advantech provides a wide range of medical certified computing solutions, ready to implement for hospitals but also with strong customization capabilities for the Medical OEM industry. This includes the MEB-AI Suite that combines Advantech’s integration strengths with the NVIDIA advanced computing and AI software stack.

The MEB-AI Suite to be featured at the show can be used on Advantech X86-based AIO with NVIDIA Quadro MXM modules. It can also help users to optimize their AI model using the NVIDIA Jetson-compatible industrial barebone edge platform. A powerful Box PC for medical systems with customized software solutions is also available. The MEB-AI Suite enables more accurate medical imaging, and it improves doctor’s diagnosis while reducing the effort spent on system settings.

http://www.advantech.com/digital-healthcare