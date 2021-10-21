Advantech releases industrial SQFlash BiCS5 flash solutions for diverse AIoT applications

Advantech, a provider of industrial flash storage solutions, has adopted KIOXIA 112-Layer flash BiCS5 in multiple series and form factors. The new BiCS5 3D TLC SQFlash BiCS5 provides NAND chips with extended native temperature ranges that ensure reliable operation in extreme environments, and support use in applications that require ruggedized designs.

Advantech’s SQFlash BiCS5 is said to provide 50 per cent faster flash speeds than previous NAND generation technology, engendering performance and smooth presence – crucial attributes in high-resolution display applications such as gaming/medical displays and indoor/outdoor signage. Similarly, Advantech’s SQFlash delivers up to 8TB capacity for 5G and WIFI6 data transmission and AI analytical data storage used in edge computing, gaming, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing industries applications.

Advantech’s SQFlash supports SSD operation in wide temperature environments (-40 to 85 °C), making it a suitable choice for energy sourcing facilities, automated factories, and in-vehicle applications that require advanced reliability in harsh environments. In addition, SQFlash products leverage Advantech’s DeviceOn/SQ Manager Software for real-time performance/health monitoring and lifespan prediction.

Advantech’s SQFlash series comprises a comprehensive selection of security features with the wide coverage of a TCG-OPAL compliant design. Likewise, Flash Vault uses a password to secure the drive; hardware and firmware write protection to prevent data replacement/removal, and crypto erase to enable full data sanitization on the SQFlash.