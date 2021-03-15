Advantech Launches the FIPS 140-2 Certified SQF920F/840F Series with Leading Multi-user Authentication Security Solution

Advantech, a provider of industrial flash solutions, is proud to announce the release of the TCG-OPAL compliant SQFlash 840F and 920F series. SQF920F/840F deliver excellent data security via hardware-based AES encryption.

These advanced security features conform to FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-2 from U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) (listed in Cryptographic Module Validation Program). Advantech’s SATA / PCIe SSDs delivers superior performance, better durability, and higher-capacities to applications that handle sensitive data or require increased security.

High Level Data Protection

Many legacy industrial systems fail to provide adequate security measures. As cybercriminals evolve, finding secure storage solutions for government, finance, healthcare, and defence applications remains an important consideration. At present, agencies in the U.S. and Canada require storage devices that meet security certifications to prevent data theft. To this end, FIPS 140-2 certification requirements for storage products used in the government/public sector will be enforced in 3 years. FIPS self-encryption drive (SED) certified storage products meet US federal government secure storage requirements and comply with specified encryption algorithms, ensuring that SSD internal data handling procedures adhere to NIST standards. Certified solutions deliver safe data storage to diverse security-sensitive applications in infrastructure, healthcare, defence, and finance.

Adheres to FIPS Standards for SSD with Multi-user Authentication Design

To fulfill the needs of various applictions, SQF 840F/920F series SSD products provide TCG-OPAL compliant AES-256 crypto-engines for advanced self-encryption. This encryption supports read and write protection control and market-leading in-the-drive multi-user and multi-secure zone authentication mechanisms. These features can be managed using DeviceOn/SQ Manager’s security package available on Linux or integrated into BIOS. In addition, firmware is assigned a digital signature on firmware code to further prevent unauthorised changes the SSD’s root. These devices achieve further stability via a power-on self-test of all cryptographic related hardware engines. Likewise, the product comes with physical tamper-proof protection to prevent data theft from outside intrusion. In sum, NIST certified SQF 840F/920F is compliant with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 specifications, yielding a complete and effective security mechanism.

Please refer to the following SQF FIPS secure product list for details.

Series 840F 920F Model Name SQF-S25 FIPS SQF-SM8 FIPS SQF-CM8 FIPS Product Images Form factor 2.5″ SATA SSD M.2 2280 (B+M Key) M.2 2280 (M Key) Interface SATA III SATA III PCIe Gen.3 x4 Capacity 128GB ~ 2TB 128GB ~ 2TB 256GB ~ 2TB Security AES-256 bit, TCG-OPAL 2.0 AES-256 bit, TCG-OPAL 2.0 AES-256 bit, TCG-OPAL 2.0 Power consumption (Based on capacity) ≈2.2 W ≈2.0 W ≈5.3 W Temperature 0 ~ 70 ℃ (32 ~ 158 °F) 0 ~ 70 ℃ (32 ~ 158 °F) 0 ~ 70 ℃ (32 ~ 158 °F)

Advantech’s SQF920F/840F secure SSD product series is sample available now. For more information regarding SQF920F/840F or other Advantech products and services, please contact your local sales support team or visit our website at www.advantech.eu.