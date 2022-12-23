Advantech launches EPC-B3000 Series embedded computer with advanced X86 architecture CPU for Edge AI applications

Advantech, a global embedded computing leader, is proud to release the EPC-B3000 series of high-performance computers. Comprising the EPC-B3522 with AMD Ryzen AM4 5000 and the EPC-B3588 with 12th Gen Intel Core, this series supports NVIDIA Quadro level GPU cards and up to 4 × full height PCIe cards. The EPC-B3000 series adheres to EMC and safety regulations to enable seamless localization of automated solutions in China, North America, and Europe. Likewise, the EPC-B3588 in particular leverages DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 to power demanding AI applications. Contained within a 360 x 310 x 134 mm form factor chassis, these are excellent solutions for AI inspection and/or parcel recognition tasks, and enhance GPU-accelerated operations at the edge while simultaneously enabling multitask processing and smooth service flows.

Distributed Multitasking Computing Performance with High-End x86 Processors

The Advantech EPC-B3522 leverages AMD Ryzen AM4 5000 series processors with 16 cores and 32 threads to empower parallel computing AI algorithms. Conversely, EPC-B3588 utilizes 12th Gen Intel Core processors, support for up-to 128GB DDR5, and PCIe x16 Gen 5 to transfer high-speed signals between the processors and add-on GPU cards instantly. In sum, the EPC-B3000 series employ these processors to provide superior computing performance at lower power than previous generation solutions.

Certified Systems for Diverse Scenarios

The Advantech EPC-B3000 series supports operation in EMC conditions for both industrial (IEC 61000-6-2, 6-4) and residential environments (IEC 61000-6-1, 6-3), and is capable of withstanding IEC level-4 standard ESD (contact 8kV, air 15kV). Likewise, EPC-B3000 will be CB/UL/BSMI/CCC certified to ease global distribution, and features integrated NVIDIA RTX A4500 (NVIDIA accreditation) for excellent performance and data security during vision AI operation.

High Flexibility and Scalability for AIoT Application Integration

Both EPC-B3522 and EPC-B3588 leverage numerous PCIe expansions to support multitasking workloads in edge computing. For example, the PCIe x16 slots used by these systems enable the utilization of high-performance acceleration cards needed for AI intensive applications. The EPC-B3000 series is designed for edge applications requiring different peripherals. Accordingly, both solutions feature diverse I/O alongside COM, USB, and LAN ports to facilitate the use of PLC, digital sensors, or Ethernet-based equipment.

Quick and Easy Automation Implementation with Value-Added Software Support

Advantech DeviceOn is a cloud-based software solution for remote hardware and software management. It helps its users identify irregularities in advance and take action to prevent future catastrophes. The comprehensive OTA software updates provided by DeviceOn reduce the number of onsite technician visits and its resulting labor costs. Likewise, the embedded SUSI API enables users to control the I/O of EPC-B3000 directly and save time. Finally, the EPC-B3000 series is compatible with both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu OS to support diverse applications and preferences.

Advantech’s EPC-B3000 series is available for order soon.