Advantech launches AIMB-522, an industrial Micro-ATX motherboard with AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 for AI image processing

Advantech, a provider of embedded solutions, has released AIMB-522, an industrial Micro-ATX motherboard for AI image processing in automation and surveillance. AIMB-522 leverages AMD’s first desktop processor, the Ryzen Embedded 5000, which provides 16 x high-performance Zen 3 cores. In addition, AIMB-522 features a suite of technologies that empower high computing performance efficiency — these include PCIe Gen 4 expandability, 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports, and 8 x USB 3.2. This combination of features and functions is said to provide an excellent solution for factory automation, smart logistics, and intelligent surveillance applications.

AIMB-522 features the AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 processor with Zen 3 performance, delivering impressive processing and power efficiency. The Instructions per Clock, 16 cores, and L3 cache provided by Zen 3 is described as excellent for latency-sensitive applications in smart manufacturing, automated visual inspection, and intelligent surveillance. These performance gains are delivered with no increase in power consumption or TDP. Indeed, the industry-leading 7nm process enables AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series to deliver a 24 per cent improvement in energy efficiency and 2.8-fold lead when compared to previous generation solutions and competing architectures respectively.

High-speed Interfaces for Camera-based Applications

Computer vision applications require the seamless integration of high-speed digital cameras. Consequently, AIMB-522 features 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports and 8 x USB 3.2 10Gbps ports. These interfaces provide complete connectivity for high data throughput cameras with transfer bandwidths up to 350MB/s and/or 60 fps. These features make AIMB-522 capable of integrating more than 10 x high quality video cameras without additional peripherals cards. For extra connectivity, the onboard PCI-Express x4 slots offer the flexibility needed to support more camera devices or industrial controllers with add-on cards.

Extra Expandability for Integration in Industrial Applications

The Advantech AIMB-522 supports 1 x PCI-Express x16 Gen4 bus standard for graphics demanding applications. In addition, its 2 x PCI-Express x4 slots offer the expandability needed for robotic controller card integration, while the onboard M.2 M-Key socket supports high-speed SSD for Real-time OS operations. This expandability for industrial peripherals enables AIMB-522 to empower controller and factory automation upgrades, and facilitates AI-enabled imaging processing.

Key Features

AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series in high-performance Zen 3 architecture

High speed connectivity — 4 x Gigabit Ethernet & 8 x USB 3.2

High expandability — 1 x PCI-Express x16, 2 x PCI-Express x4, 1 x M.2 M-key (PCI-Express x 4 and SATA III)

Diverse I/O for industrial application — 1 x M.2 E-Key (PCI-Express x 1 and USB 2.0), 4 x RS232, and 2 x RS232/422/485

The Advantech AIMB-522 industrial motherboard is available now. For more information about this motherboard or other Advantech products and services, please contact your local sales support team or visit our website at https://www.advantech.com/en-eu.