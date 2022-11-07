Advantech announces the ECU-1000 series intelligent IIoT communication gateways

Advantech, a leading supplier of industrial communication solutions, has introduced the new ECU-1100 intelligent wireless Industrial Edge gateway series. These RISC-based gateways feature a robust platform design with wireless and Ethernet communication, multiple protocol support and WebAccess integration have specifically designed for distributed solar power generation, electricity and Energy Management related applications, such as the application of building the Smart Substation.

Seven different models provide machine-to-Intelligence for asset management, monitoring equipment efficiency and status and solar, wind and geothermal management for renewable energy as well as monitoring power generation efficiency and distributed energy resource management.

Within the broad Industrial IoT field, governments, equipment manufacturers, factory owners, and smart city investors are seeking solutions that can help them utilize powerful data analytics to raise service levels and reduce operational costs. This means that the demand for an easy and reliable way to extract data from field applications is increasing. Advantech’s Industrial Communication Gateways are designed to simplify data acquisition and transmission. These solutions improve service quality by facilitating infrastructure connectivity, equipment monitoring, and energy consumption analysis. This allows manufacturers and organizations to obtain insights on usage behaviours and derive intelligence through the analysis of big data.

Industrial-Grade Design and High Reliability

Designed with industrial grade IC with long MTBF.

IEC standard fulfills all mission critical applications.

Wide operating temperature range (-40 to +70°C).

Battery powered RTC, independent WDT, and TPM support.

Open Platform and Flexible I/O Extension

Linux environment offers open and standard platform.

Develop your own applications with C, Python, or 3rd party libraries.

Multiple communication interface.

Protocol Conversion and Edge to Cloud Solution

EdgeLink bundle with protocol support for data from field devices.

No coding support for Azure/AWS/Cumulocity/Sparkplug MQTT.

OPCUA/ODBC/JDBC IT software and SQL database for data support.

Azure and AWS Certified Device

Built-in EdgeLink allows users to set up cloud solutions and manage the entire lifecycle of equipment, monitor factory energy consumption, and analyse renewable energy efficiency through AWS or Azure services.

To get the best from the Advantech ECU-1000 Series Intelligent IIoT Communication Gateways customers can take a course at the Advantech IoT Academy, which provides a fundamental understanding of ECU-1000 Series and provides the latest IoT knowledge updates.

Advanced Advantech ECU-1000 Series Intelligent IIoT Communication Gateways are available for order now. https://www.advantech.com/en-eu