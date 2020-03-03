Advances in EV Charging Infrastructure

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) will address the recent advances in Electrical Vehicle charging technologies and how this will help the government’s plans to ban sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2035, at an evening event on 17 March.

Taking place at IET London: Savoy Place, esteemed guest speakers will explain the need for technical change within BS 7671:2018+A1:2020 – the 18th Edition of the IET Wiring Regulations and how the changes can be practically implemented by following the IET’s latest edition of the Code of Practice for Electrical Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation.

Speakers include:

William Smith from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) will discuss what these changes mean for the roll-out of ultra-low emission vehicles

from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) will discuss what these changes mean for the roll-out of ultra-low emission vehicles Dr Alan Whitehead, Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change will discuss electric vehicles and the government’s plans to reach their targets.

Mark Coles, Head of Technical Regulations at the IET will discuss the need for change in BS 7671

Head of Technical Regulations at the IET will discuss the need for change in BS 7671 Graham Kenyon, author of the Code of Practice for Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation will discuss how to meet the changes

In February, the IET announced a new amendment to BS 7671:2018 which now consists of a stand-alone update to Section 722: Electric Vehicle Charging Installations.

The amendment follows recent advances in technology that were not available when BS 7671:2018 was published, enabling a more practical solution for the installation of charging points. Functionality built directly into charging equipment uses existing technology and allows charging points to be deployed more widely than ever before.

The UK government is investing £400 million to accelerate the roll-out of charging infrastructure to help meet its target of at least 50% of new car sales to be ultra-low emission by 2030.

The updated section will make installing charging points quicker and easier and will reduce the cost of installations for both installers and consumers.