Advanced Interconnections Corp.

Low profile, 1.0mm pitch Mezza-pede® SMT Connectors from Advanced Interconnections feature screw-machined terminals in an over-molded insulator for superior performance and durability. Typical applications include tunable laser power, cable to board, and low profile board stacking. Available with customized options for automated assembly, in common and application-specific sizes.

Low profile – board to board stack height (z-axis) options ranging from 2.9mm to 4.0mm (nom.).

Robust design features screw-machined terminals and multi-finger contacts with a per contact current rating of greater than 1 Amp at 80°C ambient.

Dual row configurations include 8, 14, 20, 30, or 36 total positions with other pin counts available on a customized basis.

