Advanced Energy’s LCC1200 series of fanless AC-DC power supplies available from TTI Europe

TTI Europe, a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the LCC1200 series of fully-enclosed, conduction-cooled AC-DC power supplies from Advanced Energy. Rated at 1200W and boasting 93.5% efficiency, these power supplies incorporate a thermal baseplate and can deliver full output power over a wide operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C without derating. The target applications for the power supplies include telecommunications antenna and base station equipment, control consoles, and outdoor/indoor signage. A constant current mode is also available for LED lighting and horticultural lighting applications.

Housed in a robust metal case, the LCC1200 series is available with standard input/output connectors or in fully sealed versions with integral cables that carry an IP65 rating against water or dust ingress. Their fanless operation also makes them suitable for environments where acoustic noise or dust disturbance would be an issue, such as in offices or medical facilities.

Operating from a universal 90Vac to 264Vac input, the series can be used anywhere in the world without adjustment. Comprising four models, the LCC1200 series offers main output voltages of 24Vdc, 28Vdc, 36Vdc, and 48Vdc. The main output is adjustable across all models for maximum design flexibility, except the 28Vdc model. Each model also provides an additional 5Vdc standby output.

Standard features include AC OK and DC OK signals, remote inhibit, and differential remote sense on the main output. The power supplies feature overtemperature and output overcurrent protection circuitry, with latching overvoltage protection of both the main and standby outputs. The LCC1200 series also supports active current sharing, allowing parallel connection of up to three units for high current applications.

All models in the LCC1200 series come with a three-year warranty, are fully approved to the IEC 62368-1 ITE safety standard, and carry cUL, CE, UKCA, and CCC certifications. The built-in PMBus interface provides flexible and comprehensive digital communication with control and monitoring functions for voltage, current, and temperature, as well as reporting of fault conditions.

“With Advanced Energy’s LLC1200 series of conduction-cooled AC-DC power supplies, We’ve got the Power!” said Oskar Czechowski, technical development manager for Power, TTI Europe. “While other power supplies require output derating above 55°C, the LCC1200 can maintain its full 1200W load capacity across a wide baseplate temperature at up to +85°C without forced air, reducing overall system cost. In addition, with its high power density of 15W/in3, engineers save space in their end-application.”

For more information about the LCC1200 conduction-cooled AC-DC power supplies, please visit the TTI Europe website: https://www.ttieurope.com/content/ttieurope/en/apps/part-search.html?searchTerms=lcc1200&systemsCatalog=&x=true