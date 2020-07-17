ADLINK and Tier IV Join Forces with AutoCore.ai

ADLINK Technology Inc. and Tier IV, a self-driving software developer, are joining forces with AutoCore, creator of intelligent vehicle platforms, to innovate self-driving middleware and applications to make autonomous cars and mobile robotics safer.

The companies aim to deliver scalable and high performance middleware on heterogeneous computing platforms for autonomous mobility with a clear path for functional safety middleware.

“ADLINK, Tier IV and AutoCore are a great combination – we believe autonomous driving should be accessible to all. Together, we are enabling intelligent mobility on multiple platforms with the cost and power efficiency to deploy self-driving technology at scale,” said Joe Speed, Field CTO of ADLINK Technology, member of Autoware Foundation and ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee.

The companies are collaborating to contribute to Autoware Foundation’s Autoware.Auto, an open-source software for autonomous vehicles based on ROS 2, and Eclipse Cyclone DDS, an open source project of the Eclipse Foundation and tier 1 Robot Operating System (ROS) middleware. Together ADLINK, Tier IV and AutoCore aim to enable a broad range of next generation self-driving applications for passengers, cargo, unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous mobile robotics to improve vehicle performance and reliability.

“Data-centric middleware and intelligent edge platforms are essential to these mission critical autonomous applications. With our combined expertise in modular, open source and AI technologies we are well positioned to quickly support the autonomous driving community with safety oriented hardware and software,” said Cheng Chen, co-founder and CTO of AutoCore. “By partnering with ADLINK and Tier IV we’ll accelerate the efforts of Autoware and Eclipse Cyclone DDS. Our goal is to pave the way to facilitate technology commercialization by leveraging functional safety-certified middleware as well as an optimized stack on heterogeneous computing platforms.”

“This collaboration with ADLINK and AutoCore will be a great opportunity to get involved in autonomous driving projects and expand the Autoware ecosystem. We believe our expertise and game-changing technologies will allow for the further development of autonomous vehicles powered by Autoware,” said Shinpei Kato, Founder and CTO of Tier IV, who also serves on the Board of Directors of the Autoware Foundation.