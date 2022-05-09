Add ADI 24-bit precision data acquisition for just $75

Save months of development time and expense by using DAQ Click board from MIKROE

May 2022: MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched DAQ Click, a compact add-on Click board™ which allows designers to try out a precision data acquisition solution within their system, quickly and cost-effectively. It is suitable as a universal input measurement platform for electrical tests and measurements, condition-monitoring for predictive maintenance, and many other applications.

DAQ Click features the ADAQ7768-1, a 24-bit data acquisition μModule system from Analog Devices that encapsulates signal conditioning, conversion, and processing blocks into one SiP. It supports a fully differential input signal with a maximum voltage range of ±12V with an excellent common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR). The input signal is fully buffered with a low input bias current, enabling the ADAQ7768-1 to interface directly with sensors with a high output impedance. Also, the μModule comes with a selectable clock source and programmable gain options, output data rate, filter type, and latency configurable through an SPI serial interface.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE: “For just $75, designers can try out the advanced data acquisition capabilities of this miniature system simply by including the mikroBUS™ socket in their design.” DAQ Click is supported by a mikroSDK-compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development, and comes as a fully tested product.

Click boards are based on the 16-pin open source mikroBUS™ standard for sockets on a development board invented by MIKROE. They enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. MIKROE releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards. For more information about MIKROE’s full range of over 1000 Click peripheral boards, visit https://www.mikroe.com/click.

About MikroElektronika

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000 Click Boards – ten times more than competitors – and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

