Acid or alkali? Click – here’s your answer, from MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company, has launched pH 2 Click, a compact add-on board used to determine the alkalinity or acidity of a sample. This board measures hydrogen ion activity and produces an electrical potential/voltage, which can be further processed in analogue or digital form.

pH 2 Click features the MCP607, a low-bias current op amp from Microchip, and performs level shifting and high-input impedance buffering in a single-supply pH-electrode circuit. In addition to LED signaling which is controlled by the user, temperature compensation is also possible by connecting an additional thermometer to the board.

Click™boards permit embedded designers to try many different peripheral functions, saving months of development time and significant investment in hardware. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket – which accepts all Click boards – on their development boards, and to date, more than 1300 Click boards have been released by MIKROE.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “By using a Click board developers can get a prototype design up and running in a very short space of time. We are constantly expanding our range of Clicks: for example, currently we offer 18 different environmental Click boards, including pH 2 Click which is suitable for measuring pH in various applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, medical instrumentation, and environmental test systems.”

pH 2 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.

