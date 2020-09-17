Ace Your Next Display Project with PanelPilot

The PanelPilot range from Lascar Electronics is a unique series of smart graphic displays that enable the creation of fully bespoke interfaces without writing a single line of code. They are perfect for simple applications or even as full process-controlling HMIs.

The top of the range PanelPilot ACE is a unique platform ideal for rapid development of touchscreen machine interfaces and system monitoring displays. Available in 4.3” and 7” versions, ACE uses Lascar’s own Design Studio that allows app development using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Next is the M series, versatile units available in 2.4”, 2.8” and 3.5” models. They are programmable panel meters featuring dual analogue inputs, alarm outputs and colour touchscreen displays. Configured using the free PanelPilot M Software, there over 50 app templates available including bar-graph, tank level, analogue style and trend graphs. Users can customise colours, text labels, units and input scaling before uploading to the display.

The newest addition to the PanelPilot range is the SGD 21-B – a low cost, low power, sunlight readable, single channel voltmeter with a sleek monochrome e-paper display. The unit is configured with the free PanelPilot B software. The software allows users to customise labels, perform scaling and create alarms. This display is ideal for use in battery-powered handheld instruments.

Lascar Electronics has a team of sales engineers that can help you with any queries that you have about your display project, just call 01794 884567 or visit our website at www.panelpilot.com.