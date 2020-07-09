Acal BFi signs new Pan-European agreement with Insight SiP to enhance its specialist wireless portfolio

Acal BFi is pleased to announce the expansion its pan-European wireless communications portfolio with the addition of Insight SiP’s class leading minaturisation and custom solutions.

Acal BFi is a Europe-wide custom technology supplier and design partner for leading OEM’s and technology companies, with a specialist portfolio of communications solutions.

Based in Sophia Antipolis, France, Insight SIP offers its customers minature “off-the-shelf” wireless modules and custom solutions based on the most advanced packaging techniques. The company has developed world class expertise in multi-die circuit minaturisation, System in Package and world leading “Antenna in Package” design techniques. This allows the offering of best in class minaturisation without compromise on radio performance. The benefit to customers is faster time to market, minature solutions and simple modular integration of complex RF elements.

As a European leader in specialist technologies and a key design partner for OEM’s, Acal BFi look forward to collaborating and strengthening their partnership, in addition to expanding their portfolio of specialist wireless technologies, advanced IoT solutions and custom capabilities. With their own European Technology Competence Centre (ETCC) and an in-house team of design engineers offering specialist custom support and design for wireless applications for both hardware and software across all ten regions in Europe, they work with a collaborative approach to make a critical difference to design projects, developing competitive, advanced solutions that meet requirements.

Lee Austin, European Business Development Director – Communications Division at Acal BFi said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Insight SiP and are excited to continue to further develop the European markets with the support of their unrivalled product performance and portfolio. This territory extension is very well timed as the requirement for wireless services and strong technical support continues to grow. Emerging end market applications such as IoT, will be a significant growth engine for wireless solutions, one that will require the support of innovative manufacturers and technical specialists alike. Both Acal BFi and Insight SiP are fully committed to the continued development of this sector to drive innovation within both established and emerging customers.

The addition of Insight SiP complements Acal BFi’s wireless range and further enhances our ability to promote a variety of technical solutions to our customers. Ensuring that we offer the perfect solution every time, matching best placed technologies with the bespoke needs of our customers is vital. Insight SiP is recognised as a high-quality wireless device manufacturer and we are therefore pleased that they have chosen Acal BFi to increase their penetration into the European markets”.

Nick Wood, Sales and Marketing Director at Insight SiP said: “We have a trusted partner in Acal BFi, and are pleased to extend our relationship with them to work under a pan-European agreement. This is a testament to their leading design-in and consultancy capabilities.

“The specialist support provided by Acal BFi has been recognised by both Insight SiP and its fast-growing customer base. Acal BFi has already delivered significant value to our customers within the French territory and thus the addition of a Pan-European agreement was a natural evolution for this excellent European specialist’’.