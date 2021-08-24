About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next smartphone or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products.

SV4E-I3C I3C Test and Debug Module – Impact on the Market

Since 2012, Introspect has received accolades from the user-base about the innovative nature of its products with remarks such as “the Introspect box is awesome”, “genius”, and “this is the most versatile tool that I have ever seen.” And our SV4E-I3C Test and Debug Module is no exception! Read on to learn about the impact that this mighty little box is having on major industries such as data centers.

With an ability to generate compliant and non-compliant traffic, as well as an ability to operate in both slave and master modes, the SV4E-I3C enables seamless validation of any MIPI I3C or JEDEC SidebandBus devices such as those found in server memories. This broad reach has made the SV4E-I3C indispensable as a tool for design engineers, validation engineers, and software engineers focused on creating sensor or control components. Specifically, because the I3C technology is so new, engineers are hungry for reference tools to help ensure interoperability in real-world circumstances. So, the SV4E-I3C’s introduction to the market has been extremely timely for enabling adoption of the I3C standards.

With Introspect Technology’s constant tracking of specification roadmaps, the SV4E-I3C enables companies to remain well ahead of the curve when it comes to MIPI and JEDEC specifications evolution. For example, the product was created with the first MIPI I3C Version 1.0 specification, and it has since evolved to include Version 1.1 and I3C Basic Version 1.0. It has also included JEDEC specification support. Indeed, developed in lock-step with some of the most advanced CPU and memory chip makers in the world, the SV4E-I3C is constantly supporting the latest protocol nuances. Therefore, it is with little surprise that it is finding rapid adoption in the marketplace.

Proactive, Outstanding, and Customized Customer Service

“We were looking for a compelling price point, but the entire purchase experience, from first evaluation to application integration, was seamless,” claimed one of our customers.

Our team consistently ensures high quality support, from proactive replies on technical issues to entirely customized solutions on our products. Simply stated, our vision is to help engineers at the leading global technology companies meet their goals and perform the best work that they can achieve using our tools. This means that our customers’ deadlines are treated as our own deadlines when it comes to responsiveness and assistance.

Additionally, the desire to create exceptional user experience was born out of the development team’s own needs of increasing efficiency and productivity within their workflow. Thus, when it came to delivery of features, our mindset was not one of “us versus them”. Rather, we turn customers’ problems into opportunities and ask ourselves “can we be customers of our own products?”. As a result, this has led to the blooming of our company’s strengths, which include not only product compactness and massive parallelism in terms of product, but also authenticity and building relationships with the tech community in terms of customer service.

In the highly competitive component and electronic systems marketplace, the pressure to get products to market has never been greater. With Introspect’s test equipment, you and your team will be able to quickly and cost-effectively deliver product features that meet quality standards.