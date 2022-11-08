A new wave of displays at Relec

Relec Electronics offers a broad range of Elgens displays specifically for the marine industry, with a wide range of size and options to optimise viewing angles and reduce glare.

The marine displays, manufactured by panel PC and industrial monitor specialist, Elgens, are certified to IEC60945 for marine applications. The wide variety available from Relec includes panel PCs, monitors and discrete TFT displays for maritime installations, such as pilot control panels, sonar systems, engine room monitors and passenger information systems in commercial vessels.

As part of Elgens’ commitment to the environment, all products are RoHS- and REACH-compliant. The manufacturer is also able to supply declarations against the use of conflict materials.

The marine range has module sizes ranging from 9” to 23.8”.

The high-quality displays have an operating temperature range covering -30°C to +80°C. Other key features are high shock and vibration immunity. They are also offered as rugged PCAP touch panels with excellent EMI/EMC performance.

Options available include IPS, HDMI and touch panel displays. Relec’s fully-trained technical staff can help customers with options for film to reduce glare or to improve viewing angles up to 90° using IPS panels. Optical bonding is another option which improves sunlight readability, whilst also minimising trapped moisture and reducing the effects of fog in the display, enhancing visibility. For other applications, there are anti-fingerprint treatments which reduce marking when handling the display.

The panels can be ruggedised with the addition of thicker glass panels and customised with the addition, logos or custom graphics can be applied on the glass.