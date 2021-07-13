A new addition to the Advanced Military Connector range

The ‘T’ stands for Three-in-One or ‘Triple’ as three locking variants of plug can fit the same receptacle:

Push-pull

Break-away

Screw locking

The built-in trapezoidal thread with serration ensures additional safety.

Now OEM’s have a free choice of appropriate locking mechanism at each connection point, whilst retaining the same bulkhead connector across the equipment.

The new ODU AMC® Series T connector combines this increased flexibility and density together with proven durability and reliability – currently available in two shell sizes:

Shell size 9 with up to 10 contacts

Shell size 12 with up to 18 contacts

These contact densities are in shell-sizes that give space-envelope savings over comparable density MIL-DTL-38999M connectors, but with the same, or improved, technical performance.

The cable can use a standard MIL-M85049 back-shell, or an ODU over-mould.

Crimp contacts can be standard MIL-AS39029, or ODU design.

Key strengths:

Protection to IP68 [testing to MIL-STD-810H]

High vibration resistance

Easy to assemble and install in the field

Operating temperature range from -65°C to +175°C

Available as a completely assembled system

As these connectors are impervious to water, dirt and dust and since the individual contacts can be replaced quickly and easily, the ODU AMC® Series T is particularly suitable for use in military, security, and communication technology, as well as for civilian applications such as heavy construction machinery and agricultural vehicles.