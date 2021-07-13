A new addition to the Advanced Military Connector range

The ‘T’ stands for Three-in-One or ‘Triple’ as three locking variants of plug can fit the same receptacle:
- Push-pull
- Break-away
- Screw locking
The built-in trapezoidal thread with serration ensures additional safety.
Now OEM’s have a free choice of appropriate locking mechanism at each connection point, whilst retaining the same bulkhead connector across the equipment.
The new ODU AMC® Series T connector combines this increased flexibility and density together with proven durability and reliability – currently available in two shell sizes:
- Shell size 9 with up to 10 contacts
- Shell size 12 with up to 18 contacts
These contact densities are in shell-sizes that give space-envelope savings over comparable density MIL-DTL-38999M connectors, but with the same, or improved, technical performance.
The cable can use a standard MIL-M85049 back-shell, or an ODU over-mould.
Crimp contacts can be standard MIL-AS39029, or ODU design.
Key strengths:
- Protection to IP68 [testing to MIL-STD-810H]
- High vibration resistance
- Easy to assemble and install in the field
- Operating temperature range from -65°C to +175°C
- Available as a completely assembled system
As these connectors are impervious to water, dirt and dust and since the individual contacts can be replaced quickly and easily, the ODU AMC® Series T is particularly suitable for use in military, security, and communication technology, as well as for civilian applications such as heavy construction machinery and agricultural vehicles.