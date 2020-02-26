A highly versatile COM module for automation and mobile applications

AAEON COM-WHUC6

Now available from RDS is AAEON’s COM-WHUC6 COM Express module, built to the Compact Type 6 form factor.

Powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron ULT series processors (formerly Whiskey Lake), it offers performance for a range of industrial and embedded applications. It comes with two DDR4 slots and up to 64GB of on-board eMMC storage and has been designed to provide optimised processing capabilities.

Built for industrial embedded use, the COM-WHUC6 has several key features which ensure flexibility and ease of maintenance. I/O support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 provides connectivity, and support for VGA, eDP/LVDS, and DDI make it easy to fit into existing systems. It also supports expansion for two SATA III devices and five PCIe devices.

It can be configured to a range of options, including WiTAS 2 compliance for operation in temperatures from -40°C to 85°C. The COM-WHUC6 not only supports a range of embedded applications from automated inspection to mobile medical devices but also supports applications

Have a system requirement? Talk to us we can help from design through to end solution.

Call on 01959 563345 or go to www.review-displays.co.uk