A full range of IPS TFTs from Yeebo

Manufactured on robotic production lines in a highly automated facility in Jiangmen (China), Yeebo IPS TFT displays are instantly recognised as top-quality products and competitive in price.

The full range, available with multi-touch options at no added NRE charge, focuses on providing B2B customers with superior image quality, slim package and outstanding reliability in any chosen size from 1.3” to 10.1”.

Unlike traditional TFT, Yeebo IPS displays boast up to 1000:1 contrast ratio, up to 700 cd/m² luminance, all-round viewing and rich colour saturation to finely reproduce eye-catching information under any lighting condition. Designers involved in crafting next-generation devices in healthcare, industrial and consumer electronics, smart city and transportation applications will benefit from this portfolio of power-efficient and highly performing TFTs, whose driver ICs incorporate digital gamma correction and clever driving circuitry. For designs featuring upgradable display sizes, the common signal interface available on Yeebo IPS 3.9”, 4.3” and 5.0” flexibly supports resolutions rising from 428×128 letterbox aspect ratio to 480×272 (16:9) and 800×480 (5:3) respectively.

Equally, marketing and product development teams will enjoy the versatility that Yeebo IPS displays offer: pixel resolutions from 240×240 to 1280×800, portrait or landscape mounting, and a choice of signal interfaces – SPI, MPU, RGB, LVDS and MIPI – to support low-cost microcontrollers and up to feature-rich ARM processors.

Contact Yeebo Display Europe today to get started on your project:+44 (0) 203 287 6886

info@yeeboeurope.com

www.yeeboeurope.com