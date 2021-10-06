A double nomination for Berkshire-based electronics manufacturer!

Based in Newbury, Berkshire, EMS is a global supplier of electronic manufacturing services spanning an extensive number of industries — and now a double nominee for this year’s Electronics Industry Awards!

With both the company and its Managing Director up for prestigious awards, EMS’ position in the industry is unmistakable. This is a company that not only has a passion for delivering the highest quality solutions to its customers but also commits to supporting its staff and investing in its people.

Recognition for progressive leadership — MD nominated for Industry Personality of the Year

Running a business is no small feat in itself. But successfully managing a company during a pandemic is something that no business owner could’ve been prepared for, and managers who have come out of the other side stronger deserve the highest of commendations and praise.

The staff at EMS believe their Managing Director, Jonathan Plummer, merits such praise and recognition for how he led the company through such a time of uncertainty. As such, Jonathan has been deservedly nominated for the Electronics Industry Awards’ ‘Industry Personality of the Year’.

The wellbeing of Jonathan’s employees was consistently his priority throughout multiple national lockdowns, and he drove many actions that carried EMS successfully through the challenging months. He ensured no member of any team was faced with financial consequences if they needed to be off work as a consequence of COVID-19 and regularly monitored the status of his workforce by chairing a dedicated COVID-19 meeting, discussing any absences and covering off any related actions with the management team to ensure the smooth operation of the business.

Jonathan’s ability to address the small but meaningful details is what sets him aside. For example, one of the first actions he took was to install fire door retainers to reduce touchpoints within the building. Pedal bins were also installed for the same reason. As part of the COVID-19 meeting, he was always the first to ask about levels of hand sanitiser to ensure there was enough for the office and manufacturing floor — a minor but essential detail.

During the past year, EMS has implemented dozens of other additional measures — proposed and seen through by Jonathan — to safeguard its staff from COVID-19 and ensure everyone felt as safe and supported as possible.

For this reason, he deserves special recognition.

Recognition for commitment to quality — EMS nominated for Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

EMS’ team of expert technicians is supported by state-of-the-art machinery to provide full turnkey solutions, printed circuit board assembly and cable assembly services, as well as design support for both new and existing products. The manufacturers’ dedication to quality underpins the success of the business. And each project is overseen with meticulous attention to detail to ensure every customer receives a reliable, best-in-class service that meets regulations and exceeds expectations.

This commitment to quality and customer service is evident in the company’s investment in the latest surface-mount assembly equipment and ongoing work to gain relevant industry certifications.

EMS has held an ISO 9001:2015 certification — one of the world’s best-known standards and the entry-level for quality management — for more than 10 years. Additionally, EMS’ individual processes are structured into a documented quality management system that meets the requirements for BS EN 9001:2015, demonstrating the manufacturing business’ drive to improve its products and services continuously.

But the team was keen to take their commitment to quality a step further.

Electronics are at the heart of many modern medical devices, and EMS has several customers that require components of this nature. The accuracy and safety of electronic equipment are of the utmost importance in medical devices, so it’s vital that manufacturers in this sector can be trusted to deliver reliable and high-quality components, sub-assemblies and products.

Recently, EMS obtained the ISO 13485:2016 certification: a non-mandatory accreditation for medical devices that is a hallmark of the company’s devotion to quality, supplementing the already mature process system and adding another level of quality regulation. The accreditation provides evidence of EMS’ rigorous quality standards, offering greater assurance to clients of the controls and parameters in place.

In light of the receipt of this esteemed accreditation, the company has been nominated for ‘Electronics Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s Electronics Industry Awards — a truly deserved recognition of EMS’ dedication to the quality of its products and services.

Voting is now open for you to cast your free vote for both EMS and Jonathan Plummer.