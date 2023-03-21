A complete profession under stress

According to the MLP Health Report 2022, even without the pandemic and other crises, a worrying trend is emerging, with declining revenues, rising expenditures and an increased shortage of professional health care workers. Good care is only possible with a sufficient skilled staff and it is increasingly difficult to recruit and retain them.

To combat this shortage, better working conditions such as more time for patients, the furthering of higher education and better remuneration are important.

On the technical side, increasing demands are also being placed on medical equipment.

A medical device now rarely operates stand-alone – it is connected to other systems and is constantly exchanging data. High volumes of important information must be available quickly, fail-safe and in a reliable manner.

No matter how technologically advanced, ease-of-use is a top priority. The risk of errors caused by misleading or ambiguous design elements must be avoided. Correct operation of the medical device is often a question of life and death, which is why it is so important that devices are safe, error-free and quick to operate.

ODU MEDI-SNAP® plastic connectors are widely used in the medical sector, providing high performance in the smallest possible installation space.

These connectors are touch-protected, fulfilling the requirements for 2 MOPP and 2 MOOP in accordance with IEC 60601-1. Available as push-pull or break‐away, each connector can be mated to the correct socket, with individual mechanical coding and with seven colour-options supporting safe and intuitive operation via visual mapping.

ODU MEDI-SNAP connectors are available in sizes 1, 2 and 3.5 with the largest version providing up to 41 signal contacts.

Optimal ease of use with maximized patient protection, allowing users to focus on what’s important: The patients.

