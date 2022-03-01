98 per cent efficient, air-cooled 45kW AC-DC power supply provides a 385Vdc input for distributed power systems

TDK Corporation has introduced the TDK-Lambda TPF45000-385 three-phase input, non-isolated 45kW AC-DC power supply. The TPF45000 provides a stable 385Vdc output for large, distributed power systems using isolated DC-DC converters for semiconductor test and burn in, large scale printers and other industrial equipment. With an efficiency of 98 per cent, less internal waste heat is generated, allowing cooling by internal, variable speed fans. Cooling this way avoids the need for expensive and complex water-cooling systems.

The TPF45000 can operate from either a Delta or Wye 360 – 528Vac three-phase input and at full load in ambient temperatures from -10°C to +50°C (-20°C start-up). Internally, the power supply comprises up to ten 4.5kW modules, allowing easy configuration of lower power systems. The rack-mount enclosure measures 450mm wide (excluding side rack mount flanges), 113mm high (less than 3U) and 533mm deep, and weighs 30kg.

For remote monitoring, DC good, dropped phase and fault alarm, isolated signals are available, along with a remote on/off capability and a 13 to 15V 0.5A auxiliary output. In addition, the PMBus and USB communications interfaces are available to monitor the input voltage, output voltage, output current, internal temperature, status signals and fan status or to inhibit or enable the output voltage.

The TPF45000 is certified to the IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1 safety standards and has the CE and UKCA marks to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The TPF45000 also complies with EN55032-A (conducted and radiated emissions), SEMI F47-0706 (line dips) and IEC 61000-4 (immunity). The input to ground isolation is 2,000Vac.