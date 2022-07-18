94 per cent efficient power supply offers 340W without forced air cooling

The DDP460 series of Industrial and LED lighting grade AC-DC power supplies with their compact form factor and high efficiency that the marketplace demand, provide up to 460 W of regulated DC power in a 3.0” x 5.0” footprint. The open frame compact package facilitates system integration and thermal management in space constrained and closed environments, thanks also to its 94 per cent high efficiency which generates less heat. It can also provide up to 340W without forced air cooling.

The series comes in 24, 48 and 56 VDC standard output voltages with additional 12 and 36 VDC output voltage variants expected to follow. Samples are available for evaluation towards the end of July.

These also offer a +5 VDC stand-by output capable of 1 A. Available control signals include Power Good (P_OK), Remote On / Off (-PS_On) and Remote Sense terminals (RS+, RS-). The series can be operated over an ambient temperature range of -40 to 70 °C. Protection features include, slow blow fuses on both AC lines, input under voltage lockout (IUV), output over-current (OC), output short-circuit (SC), output over-voltage (OV) and over-temperature (OT). The series is compliant and certified to the latest IEC 62368-1 standard. Its design and construction make it compatible with UL 8750, for LED lighting applications, and IEC 60335-1 / 61558-1 safety standard for household appliances. The 94 per cent efficient supply has been suggested as being ideal for many industrial applications, such as ATM and vending machines, LED video walls, architectural and entertainment lighting requirements.

Key features

90 – 305 VAC universal input voltage range

460 W rated power; 340 W free-air cooled

High efficiency to 94.5 per cent

24, 48 & 56 VDC standard outputs

5V 1 A stand-by output

Active PFC, EN 61000-3-2: Class C, >20% load

Low earth leakage current, <250 μA

5000 m altitude operation<span

Compliance with IEC62368-1 safety standard

UL8750 and RoHS 3 compliant, EU directive EU 2015/863

Our product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. We offer technical and commercial support.

Please contact us to arrange samples for evaluation, a quote, to discuss your application or request more information.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/94-efficient-power-supply-offers-340w-without-forced-air-cooling/