8.0-inch WVGA TFT for industrial and medical applications

11 hours ago Displays, Industrial, Medical Electronics, News

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new 8.0-inch P-series TFT display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma.

The P0800WVF1MA00 features WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) resolution, a 15:9 wide aspect ratio, an extended operating temperature range and highly consistent colour image reproduction.

Delivering exceptional optical performance, the Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to meet the demanding requirements of the industrial and medical display markets where dependable and reliable operation is a necessity.

The 8.0-inch display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight, complete with integrated driver, offering a brightness of 1000cd/m² and a specified 100K hour half-brightness lifetime. A wide viewing angle of 88 degrees is supported in all direction (left, right and up, down). These key characteristics ensure that the P-series display produces images that are bright, concise, and colourful.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said, “The Tianma P-series display line-up are designed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface (HMI) applications where guaranteed, long-term operation is required. The display also supports a wide colour gamut that delivers bright, crisp display images that can be easily seen from all viewing directions.”

The 20-pin LVDS data interface supports 8-bit RGB which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7M colours. The 8.0-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 192mm (w) x 122mm (h) x 10.5mm (d) and an active display area of 174mm (w) x 104.4mm (h). An operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C is supported.

Tianma’s Professional-series TFT display modules are suitable for many varied applications including industrial process control, in-vehicle systems, factory automation, point-of-sale, digital signage, and medical equipment. The new Tianma P-series P0800WVF1MA00 8.0-inch display is now available from Review Display Systems.

