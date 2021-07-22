8.0-inch WVGA TFT for industrial and medical applications

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new 8.0-inch P-series TFT display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma.

The P0800WVF1MA00 features WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) resolution, a 15:9 wide aspect ratio, an extended operating temperature range and highly consistent colour image reproduction.

Delivering exceptional optical performance, the Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to meet the demanding requirements of the industrial and medical display markets where dependable and reliable operation is a necessity.

The 8.0-inch display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight, complete with integrated driver, offering a brightness of 1000cd/m² and a specified 100K hour half-brightness lifetime. A wide viewing angle of 88 degrees is supported in all direction (left, right and up, down). These key characteristics ensure that the P-series display produces images that are bright, concise, and colourful.

Justin Coleman, displays division manager, RDS said, “The Tianma P-series display line-up are designed for use in a wide range of human-machine interface (HMI) applications where guaranteed, long-term operation is required. The display also supports a wide colour gamut that delivers bright, crisp display images that can be easily seen from all viewing directions.”

The 20-pin LVDS data interface supports 8-bit RGB which enables a colour palette of up to 16.7M colours. The 8.0-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 192mm (w) x 122mm (h) x 10.5mm (d) and an active display area of 174mm (w) x 104.4mm (h). An operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C is supported.

Tianma’s Professional-series TFT display modules are suitable for many varied applications including industrial process control, in-vehicle systems, factory automation, point-of-sale, digital signage, and medical equipment. The new Tianma P-series P0800WVF1MA00 8.0-inch display is now available from Review Display Systems.