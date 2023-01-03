75” outdoor digital signage monitor for outdoor use

DATA MODUL, the specialist provider of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its portfolio with a new 75” digital signage monitor from Samsung’s innovative OHA series. Specially designed for outdoor use, the unit is ideal, for example, for displaying information in public areas, as advertising space in front of department stores and in shopping arcades, for integration in e-charging columns, as a wayfinding system on company premises and for many other digital signage applications.

With a brightness of up to 3500 nit and an integrated brightness sensor that automatically adjusts the screen brightness to the prevailing ambient light conditions, content is always perfectly visible even in direct sunlight. Thanks to high-quality components, IP56 housing and an IK10-protected front glass, the monitor is particularly robust and excellently protected against all environmental influences such as dust, water or vandalism. The operating temperature range of -30°C to +50°C and the integrated climate management ensure reliable operation all year round – even in challenging weather conditions.

‘With the new 75″ digital signage monitor, we are adding to our existing portfolio of outdoor-ready devices with an extremely powerful and robust product that is perfectly suited to the challenging environmental conditions in the outdoor sector. Thanks to its slim design, it can be excellently integrated into a wide range of applications. Depending on their needs, we can also provide customers with suitable mounts or corresponding software solutions. In addition to the 75″ monitor, which is available from stock and at a unique price, we can also offer devices in the diagonal sizes 46″ and 55″ on request,’ explains Kevin Schmidt, head of product management – Signage Division at DATA MODUL.

