600W Class I and Class II 3”x 5” medical and industrial power supplies

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of the 600W rated TDK-Lambda brand CUS600M series of AC-DC power supplies. With efficiencies of up to 96 per cent internal heating is minimised, allowing reliable operation in the industry standard 3” x 5” footprint.

The series is certified to the medical and ITE (Information Technology Equipment) standards for Class I and II (no earth ground connection) operation. Target applications include medical, home healthcare, dental, test and measurement, broadcast, professional audio and industrial equipment.

A choice of seven standard output voltages is available: 12V, 19V, 24V, 28V, 32V, 36V and 48V. All models accept an 85 to 264Vac input and have a no-load power consumption of less than 0.5W, when the output is inhibited. A 5V 2A standby voltage, remote on/off, remote sense and a power good signal are fitted as standard. A cover with integral fan option is available. The open frame models measure 76.2 x 127 x 37mm (WxLxH), or 85 x 157 x 42.5mm with the cover/fan assembly.

Convection cooled, the CUS600M can deliver 400W (600W peak) in -20°C to +40°C ambient temperatures, derating linearly to 200W load at +70°C. With forced air cooling the series provides 600W at +55°C ambient, derating to 420W at +70°C.

The CUS600M has an input to output isolation of 4,000Vac (2 x MoPP), an input to ground isolation of 2,000Vac (1 x MoPP) and an output to ground isolation of 1,500Vac (1 x MoPP) for suitability in B and BF rated medical equipment. The leakage current is <200µA and touch current is <100µA. The maximum operating, transportation and storage altitude is 5,000m.

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/ES 60601‑1 and IEC/EN/UL 62368‑1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55011‑B and EN 55032‑B conducted and radiated emissions (Class I and II), and meet the EN 61000‑3‑2 harmonics, IEC 60601‑1‑2 Edition 4 and IEC 61000‑4 immunity standards.

For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda’s CUS600M series of AC-DC power supplies, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the website at: www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/uk/cus600m