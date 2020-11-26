6.8” Bar Display – Ideal for Automotive, Vending & Industrial Applications

Introducing the new 6.86” industrial grade colour bar type IPS TFT display using the MIPI Interface. Supporting a resolution of 480 x 1280, with high brightness and wide viewing angles this display is super value for money. The letterbox panel is ideal for automotive applications such as smart mirrors, vending machines, information displays, automation and many industrial applications.

Dream it – Build it.

Did you know at RDS we offer not only a complete range of Displays and Embedded computer solutions but can also bring your ideas to reality? We design, prototype, test and manufacture, everything is in house and to the highest quality standards. When you need that part, that screen, that board or cable we understand, we can help.

If you have an idea, a project or just need a solution call us we are here for you.

