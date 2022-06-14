Compact board-to-board connectors

The new, space-saving FS series board-to-board connectors from Phoenix Contact with a pitch of 0.635 mm enable mezzanine PCB arrangements with high-speed data transmission rates up to 20 Gbps. Various numbers of positions and stack heights enable a high degree of freedom during the device design process. With integrated keyways and a high-level contact tolerance compensation, the easy mating of the board-to-board connectors ensures error-free production. To support the design-in process of its customers, Phoenix Contact provides comprehensive technical data as well as CAD models and E-CAD data for the device development process. Moreover, the company will also perform customer-specific simulations on the data integrity upon request, as support for low-loss and low-reflection data transmission.

The FS series connectors extend the existing FP and FQ series. The robust FP board-to-board connectors with a pitch of 0.8 are the solution for industrial-grade PCB connections. They are available in shielded and unshielded versions. Designed for universal use, the FQ series board-to-board connectors with a pitch of 1.27 mm or 2.54 mm provide cost-effective solutions for PCB connections inside the device.

Phoenix Contact Ltd

Halesfield 13

Telford

Shropshire

TF7 4PG

Tel: 0845 881 2222

Fax: 0845 881 2211

www.phoenixcontact.co.uk

info@phoenixcontact.co.uk

For news updates from Phoenix Contact visit:

Phoenix Contact Press Room – http://www.mynewsdesk.com/uk/phoenix-contact-uk

Twitter – @phoenixcontactu

YouTube – Phoenix Contact

Blog – www.phoenixcontact.co.uk/blog

LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/phoenix-contact

For further information on this press release please contact:

Phoenix Contact Ltd, Halesfield 13, Telford, TF7 4PG.

marketing@phoenixcontact.co.uk