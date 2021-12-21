Crystal Display Systems agrees Major Partnership with General Touch

Crystal Display Systems, the displays specialist, have teamed up with General Touch to supply their range of touchscreen monitors in the UK and other territories.

[Rochester, Kent] Crystal Display Systems is proud to announce that it has agreed a significant distribution agreement with China based General Touch, the touchscreen monitor, curved monitor, and Halo LED edge lit monitor manufacturer. CDS, with its excellent displays’ knowledge, technical support and stockholding facilities will focus on the General Touch range of touchscreen monitors, curved monitors, Halo LED edge lit monitors including sample availability, stockholding and full after sales support directly from its UK Headquarters in the historical UK city of Rochester. CDS has a global footprint and can unfold many opportunities for the General Touch products and the Chinese partner also appreciates this which is why it has partnered directly with the UK based displays specialist and will support CDS and its customers in every way possible.

Mike Leary from General Touch adds “with many years of knowledge, focus and experience in the field of Touch Display Solutions, I am confident that CDS will assist General Touch in generating a solid market presence. Together, we offer a very diverse and competitive range of Touch Display Monitors. With our customer focused approach to offer a good level of flexibility, when it comes to customisation, we aim to provide our customers with the best service and Touch Display options across many markets.”

CDS Managing Director Chris Bartram when asked said “this is a great opportunity for both CDS and General Touch as we feel General Touch has been a sleeping giant with excellent high quality products including form, fit, and function drop-in replacements for many other blue-chip brands and manufacturers at a lower cost. We are excited to now be working directly with General Touch and they are going to support us in every way to grow their market share in the UK and other territories where appropriate including stockholding at the main CDS warehouse. The CDS engineers have evaluated the range of touch screen monitors and feel they are excellent, reliable products with high quality after sales service which CDS can take to market and offer our customers and potential customers these high-quality touchscreen products. The wide range gives customers many options and choices which is often not available from other manufacturers which we like and will be focusing on specific market segments. This is an exciting range of products, and you will be seeing more of these as the CDS technical team show many engineers the advantages of these as soon as possible”.

Who is General Touch?

General Touch has been a leading touch solutions provider in the global marketplace for more than 20 years. By putting the customer’s interest first, GT consistently offers exceptional customer experience and satisfaction through its wide variety of touch technologies and solutions including All-in-One touch systems. As a forerunner in the China’s touch industry, General Touch quickly became a global player in delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and versatile touchscreens for customers from 80+ countries with over 4 million installations. GT produces touchscreens and touch displays that meet international standards such as CCC, FCC, CE, UL, and ROHS.

https://en.generaltouch.com/

About CDS

Crystal Display Systems is a leading designer, distributor, value added reseller as well as the developer of custom monitors and customization of flat panel display solutions. CDS are ISO 9001 certified and currently working towards ISO 14001.

https://crystal-display.com/

For more information including data sheets and pricing etc. please email CDS at info@crystal-display.com or call the headquarters on +44 (0) 1634 791 600 but more details can be found at www.crystal-display.com