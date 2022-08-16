55″ monitor from DATA MODUL achieves top ratings in fire behaviour tests

The new 55″ monitor from DATA MODUL’s Narrow Bezel series has achieved the outstanding classification “A2-s1, d0” in fire behaviour tests conducted by the “Materialprüfanstalt für das Bauwesen in Braunschweig” (Material Testing Institute for Construction in Braunschweig (MPA-BS)). “A2” means that the monitor is non-combustible. Furthermore, the parameter “s1” stands for “little or no smoke” and “d0” confirms that “no flaming droplets”

Already back in 2019, the monitors of the Munich-based high-tech company received this rating. According to DATA MODUL, these renewed results underline the uniqueness of DATA MODUL monitors, which are also extremely cost-efficient. Unlike standard monitors, the fire behaviour achieved with DATA MODUL monitors means that additional fire protection housing is no longer required in many applications. In addition to the resulting cost saving, on-site installation is also significantly simplified.

The fire behaviour tests themselves were carried out by the MPA-BS following the standard DIN EN 13823 and classified according to DIN EN 13501. In order to establish comparability with regard to the fire behaviour of building products, the materials testing institutes carry out these tests in accordance with the standards mentioned.

The test result is once again a great success for display experts DATA MODUL, because the requirements of preventative fire protection for monitors in public building areas are necessarily very high. DATA MODUL offers customers numerous digital signage/monitor solutions, such as visitor guidance systems, guest or employee information systems and digital advertising spaces. For example, on designated escape routes monitors tested after that norm should be installed. Due to the high standards of fire protection there, only equipment which is of low flammability or are inflammable may be used. Based on these tests it is possible for DATA MODUL to make reliable statements about fire behaviour, smoke development and burning droplets for the Narrow Bezel Protected Series. Based on the modular concept and the related constructive conditions as well as the materials used, the MPA-BS believes that similar results for equipment from the same product family with smaller display diagonals are to be expected.

The monitors from the Munich-based company have a brightness of 700cd/m2, automatic brightness control, DP as well as HDMI interfaces and are also ideally suited for 24/7 operation. Thanks to IP20-protected aluminium housing, the new monitor is particularly robust and offers excellent protection against fire. The new monitor is controlled by DATA MODUL’s own eMotion UHD2 scaler card. This overall concept results in a powerful as well as visually appealing family of devices.

The Material Testing Institute for Construction in Braunschweig MPA-BS is recognised and notified as a testing, supervisory and certification authority. The focus of the MPA’s activity lies in reviewing stability, waterproofing of buildings and fire protection.

Technical details can be viewed in the online product catalogue