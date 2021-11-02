50W open frame power supply series offers high efficiency with a wide operating temperature range

The latest addition to Cincons CFM series, the CFM50S is now available from Cambridgeshire-based Components Bureau. The new open frame power supply offers 50W of regulated power, has a universal input range 90-264VAC and comes in a compact size measuring 2”x 3”.

Offering efficiency up to 89 per cent and with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C, the CFM50S meets IEC/EN 60335-1 standard and is approved to EN/UL/IEC 62368-1 making this model suitable for extreme environments.

This power supply can be used at a high altitude of up to 5000m max. and features a low no load input power consumption less than 150mW. EMI safety meets both Class I & II, output over-voltage over current and continuous short circuit protection.

The CFM50S series is suitable for automation equipment, mechanical equipment, telecommunication devices, commercial equipment, and light/heavy industrial applications.

Click here to view the CFM50S series

For more information contact Components Bureau