4K resolution monitors with intelligent functions, soundbars and more

Due to the large demand for 4K screens with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels Display Technology has increased its portfolio to bring you another two ranges.

Choosing a 4K high resolution monitor ensures a very clear, detailed image and can display four times as much content as a full HD screen.

The two new ranges that have been added are the Plus Line and Eco Line.

PLUS-Line

PLUS-Line combines the latest UHD displays and a modular monitor series that can be optimally adapted to your needs and is suitable for continuous operation 24/7.

Sizes that are currently available are 55″ (139.7cm) and 65″ (165.1cm).

The standard open frame monitors come in powder-coated, black steel housing and you have a choice of two versions.

The P4K version is equipped with an industrial 4K TFT controller, the IQi5 version is a complete panel PC with the new Intel Core i5-1145G7E processor. This is installed in a PC box that is mounted on the back of the monitor. This not only greatly simplifies maintenance, the external PC box can also be used by the customer to quickly convert the P4K version into a panel PC if required.

Other options include:

Open frame

True flat glass

PCAP touchscreen

Click here to find out more

ECO Line

The ECO-Line offers preconfigured intelligent monitor solutions with an Android operating system for wireless or remote management. Content can also be displayed via smartphone.

Sizes available are 43″ – 86″ in a slim and lightweight design.

The monitors have an excellent image quality with a 4K resolution and offer a high-resolution of 2K video transmission. They have a lightweight metal housing making them a favourable weight while giving a stylish look.

Other features

The media player can be set on the monitor by remote control with data (.mp4 or .bmp) from the USB stick or from the connected cloud. Scheduled transmission allows users to set the optimal time to play various content. There is also the time setting mode in which the automatic playback of different content can be scheduled at a specific time.

The monitors also have two additional functions:

USB Auto Play: Media content will be downloaded and played when USB plug or external laptop is plugged in; For example, playlists can be stored on the device and playback can be controlled, and they can also be configured afterwards

USB clone mode: media content is copied and synchronized to all signage displays

If you would like to know more about the ECO Line, click here