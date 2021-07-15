480W DIN-Rail power supply for Marine Applications from PULS

PULS Power, the specialist manufacturer of high reliability DIN-Rail power supplies, announces the availability of their new 24V, 20A DIN-Rail power supply CP20.245-R2, developed for on- and offshore use in the marine and offshore process industries.

The marine-compliant power supply meets the high requirements of EMC class B without additional external filters and can be used directly in bridge and deck applications.

The CP20.245-R2 has optimal electronic and mechanical design for the harsh environmental conditions found at sea and onshore. The power supply is characterised by its high immunity to transients and voltage peaks as well as its robust aluminium housing. The device provides full output power of 480W even with fluctuating ambient temperatures between -40°C and + 60°C. The extensive approval package includes Marine DNV, Marine ABS and ATEX, among others.

High system reliability is assured thanks to an integrated decoupling feature, which makes the CP20.245-R2 unique. An onboard decoupling MOSFET enables a safe 1 + 1 and n + 1 redundancy between multiple power supplies. This ensures the availability of all process and safety systems in the event of a fault. The innovative design removes the requirement for an additional external redundancy module, reducing cost and saving space. Special plug-in connectors allow hot-swap replacement of the devices during operation, using the sequence described in the data sheet.

The CP20.245-R2 is based on the field proven industrial version of the CP20, which is used in thousands of applications worldwide. The high efficiency of 95.2% ensures low power losses and little waste heat. In addition, the 20% power reserve from the basic version is maintained. The compact product with a width of only 48mm has been retained despite the additional, application-specific features.

For remote status monitoring two relay contacts for DC-OK and alarm signals are provided. Two additional inputs allow the power supply to be put into an energy-saving standby mode using the remote ON / OFF function and automatic load sharing in parallel operation for greater power output can be realised. Parallel operation ensures an optimised temperature balance between the connected power supplies, prolonging the service life of the devices.

All CP20 versions share the same compact housing with dimensions of 48x124x127mm (WxHxD). This is made possible by a very high efficiency of 95.2%. As a result of the low power losses, less heat is generated in the housing and the clearance and creepage distances can be reduced.

Marco van der Linden, UK Country Manager for PULS Power, comments,” The market for instrumentation, control and SMART systems in marine and offshore applications is growing. Our latest version of the proven CP20 DIN-Rail power supplies not only meets all relevant standards but offers a compact, reliable and simply to install solution. The ability to be connected for parallel redundancy with no additional components, increases system reliability while saving space and cost.”