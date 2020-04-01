4- and 6- way snap-in circular connector distributors

binder has increased the applications for its popular snap-in 720 Series of miniature circular connectors with the launch of 4- and 6- way distributors. These will prove a welcome addition for those designers and installers who need to connect several devices from a single supply line.

Applications will include installations where the need to split/distribute the signal exists. These include control, measurement, monitoring systems, lighting systems, distributed heating systems including stadium seating and greenhouses and data logging equipment

The binder 720 Series is made up of low-cost plastic bodied connectors featuring a quick and simple snap-in locking mechanism and protected to IP67 when mated. binder designed the 720 Series specifically for use in applications where a simple waterproof connection is needed in harsh environments.

The distributors feature 3 or 5 gold plated contacts rated up to 7A at 250V (5A at 125V). binder 720 Series connectors come in black as standard.

About binder

binder is a family-owned company employing 1800 people worldwide and is a technology and market leader in the field of industrial circular connectors supplying a wide range of high-quality products ideal for all types of industrial applications.

Based in Neckarsulm, Germany, binder has offices in Germany, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Singapore and the USA.

The UK operation is based in Hemel Hempstead and was formed in 2009 to serve a growing UK market for the binder range of industrial circular connectors.

