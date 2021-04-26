3kW AC-DC power supplies provide 150 to 800VDC with voltage and current programming

XP Power introduces the HDL3000-HV series of single-phase input 3kW AC-DC power supplies with output voltages from 150V to 400VDC, with up to 800VDC realised by connecting units in series.

All models feature output voltage and current adjustment ranging from 0 to 105% using analogue (via voltage or resistance) or digital (I2C, RS485 and RS232) interfaces enabling the user to optimise & tailor the power solution to the application.

The HDL3000-HV series, with both constant voltage and constant current operation, addresses applications that require higher supply voltages including battery test and simulation systems, test and burn-in equipment, laser systems, LED curing, lighting & heating, electrolysis, motor drives and cathodic protection.

Five output voltage versions are available: 150V, 200V, 250V, 300V and 400V, each with a 5V/0.5A or 9V/0.3A user-selectable standby output. The output can be trimmed within ±5% in addition to the output programming function. For applications requiring higher current, up to 8 models can be connected in parallel with active current sharing and built-in ORing diodes simplifying interconnections.

The fully isolated I2C, RS485 and RS232 interfaces provide remote control and monitoring and the LED indicator provides a visual indication of DC OK, output not enabled, overvoltage, overload, over temperature, fan failure and AUX standby status. A GUI & full user manual are available to support system development.

The operating voltage of the HDL3000-HV series is from 90V to 264VAC. When operating at voltages below 180VAC (low line), the maximum power output is 2000W. At voltages between 180VAC and 264VAC (high line), the maximum power output is 3000W. When operating at 230VAC at full load, the unit’s efficiency is up to 92%.

Measuring 170.0mm x 64.0mm x 301.49mm, the compact units are cooled by forced airflow from the integrated, variable speed fan. Operating temperatures are between -20°C and +60°C with full power up to +50°C, derating linearly to 50% load at +60°C.

The HDL3000-HV series is safety certified to IEC/UL/EN 62368-1 for AV/ICT equipment. The units also comply with EN 55032 Class A conducted and radiated emissions, and meet the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics and EN 61000-4-2 immunity standards. All models come with a 3-year warranty.

The HDL3000-HV series are available from Digi-Key, Distrelec, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and offer a 3-year warranty.