30W medical and industrial DC-DC converters have 5kVac reinforced isolation and wide 4:1 input ranges

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the PXD-M30 series of medical and industrial certified 30W board mount DC-DC converters.

With 5,000Vac reinforced isolation between the input and output, these wide input range board mount converters are ideal for use in medical, battery powered and industrial equipment.

The PXD-M30 series, like other 3 to 20W models in the PX-M range, can operate from an input of 9 to 36Vdc or 18 to 75Vdc, and the range of output voltages covers 5, 12, 15, 24, ±5, ±12 and ±15Vdc. Operation from 12V and 24V, or 24V and 48V nominal inputs reduces inventory carrying costs and improves part availability through distribution.

Packaged in industry standard 2×1” size, the PXD-M30 measures 50.8 x 25.4 x 10.2mm. The operating ambient temperature is -40°C to +105°C, with de-rating above 40°C for convection cooled environments, or above 73°C with forced air cooling. Over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protection is standard on all models. Positive or negative logic remote on-off is optional. Off-load input current consumption is just 10mA or less, allowing battery powered products to remain functional longer in standby mode.

The PXD-M30 series has an input to output isolation of 5,000Vac (2 x MOPPs) and less than 2.5μA touch current. Safety certification includes IEC/EN 60601-1, ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. The EMI standards EN55011-A, EN55032-A can be met without the need for external components.

For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda PXD-M30 board mount DC-DC converters, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the TDK Lambda website at: www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/pxd-m