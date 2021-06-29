300W output modules for industrial applications added to Vox Power’s NEVO+ series modular power supply range

Vox Power has introduced two new 300W output modules for use with their NEVO+600 and NEVO+1200 series modular power supplies.

These very high reliability output modules are ideal for industrial, machine building, Industry 4.0, robotics and ITE applications. Requiring two slots on the NEVO+ configurable chassis the OPA2 and OPA3 modules provide field configurable, manually adjustable output voltages from 4.5 to 15V at 25A and 9 to 30V at 15A, respectively.

Vox Power’s NEVO+ Series have full industrial and medical safety agency approvals and continue to provide system designers with unrivalled flexibility in applications where size, power density and weight are vital factors. The two new modules will provide further support for new product design and existing application development.

Previously NEVO+600 units used as many as four isolated, configurable power modules to achieve up to 600W while the larger 1200W model used up to eight. With the launch of the new OPA2 and OPA3 output modules, that number is reduced to two and four respectively allowing users to minimise cable and link requirements and part count simplifying construction, increasing reliability and, in most applications, a reduction in overall system costs.

Smallest in class

The NEVO+ range of compact, modular, configurable power supplies consists of two models. The NEVO+600 provides 600W of output power while the NEVO+1200 offers up to 1200W, both from a footprint described by Vox Power as “smallest in class”. The larger unit measures just 152.4 x 152.4 x 40.8mm (6 x 6 x 1.61in) resulting in a power density figure of 21W/in³. Importantly for some applications, the NEVO+1200 weighs in at just 1.2kg.

Key features of the NEVO+1200 include 90% efficiency, a standby power of less than 3W, accurate current sharing and the ability to connect modules in parallel and series. As well as remote current and voltage programming, NEVO+ units can be configured in the field. There is also a low-noise fan option.

For industrial applications NEVO+ is safety certified to IEC/UL60950-1 2nd Ed, IEC/UL62368-1 2nd Ed, IEC61000 and IEC55011 for EMC requirements and is CE/UKCA marked. Medical approvals include IEC/UL60601-1 3rd Ed for safety and EMC IEC/UL60601-1-2 4th Ed for EMC immunity.

Dual slot output modules

Vox Power’s 300W dual slot OPA2 and OPA3 modules provide manually adjustable output voltages of 4.5 to 15V at 25A and 9 to 30V at 15A respectively. These very high reliability output modules (1 FPMH at 40⁰C at 80% load) both modules offer excellent load, line and cross regulation as well as protection against over- current, voltage, temperature and short circuit.

Data Sheet and demonstration video are available by visiting www.vox-power.com.

In common with all Vox Power products, the new modules come with a three-year warranty.